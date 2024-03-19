Multiple arrests after standoff in quiet south London, Ont. neighbourhood

A six-hour long standoff ended Tuesday afternoon when police threw tear gas into a home and multiple people walked out the front door.

It all began just after 10 a.m. when the London Police Service said they made a pair of arrests at 48 Kinnear Cres. in south London, near Saunders Secondary School.

That’s when the standoff began with those remaining in the home.

Police had guns drawn and the Emergency Response Team could be heard over the loud speaker telling those inside the home to, “Come to the front door with nothing in your hands. This is the easiest way. We will be executing a criminal code search warrant.”

Around 1 p.m., a man walked out the front door with his hands up, and he was taken into custody.

Then in a bizarre twist, a woman inside the home contacted CTV News asking to speak to a reporter, wanting to tell her side of the story.

“"We've done nothing wrong, there is no weapons in the house,” said the woman who identified herself as Nyckee, but did not provide her last name.

“They told us they have warrant, and they are going to breach the residence. They gave us a fake warrant. They are telling us we are all under arrest for stolen property, but that's bull***, because there is no stolen property. They just smashed out the front window,” she said.

When asked if they planned on coming out, she replied “No!”

Neighbours told CTV News this activity is not surprising and referred to the home as “the drug house.”

Another neighbour joked, “The door is probably still broken from the last time they (police) kicked it in.”

It was just five days ago that police arrested two people from the same home on Kinnear Crescent around 11:45 a.m. Officers seized cocaine, dilaudid pills (hydromorphone), fentanyl, Canadian currency, and a stolen car.

Nyckee said there were six people in the home.

Around 4 p.m., police took action and threw a tear gas canister into the home.

Moments later, a woman walked out the front door, surrendering to police.

Shortly after, another man and woman emerged from the smoke filled home. He put his hands up, and she fell to her knees vomiting.

Three more people were taken by police from the side and rear of the home.

The scene began to clear around 5 p.m.

There is no word on what charges were laid.