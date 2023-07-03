'Multiple arrests,' large police presence after shots fired in Maple Ridge, RCMP say
Mounties say multiple arrests have been made after a report of shots fired in a rural area of Maple Ridge Monday.
Ridge Meadows RCMP provided few details in a post about the situation on social media, saying only that there was a large police presence in the 14000 block of Silver Valley Road.
Images from the scene show police vehicles parked on the street and in the driveway of a property with a for-sale sign in front of it.
A high fence blocks the view of most of the property from the road, but there appear to be multiple buildings and trailers in the compound.
No one was injured in the incident, and "multiple arrests" have been made, according to police.
"Area is contained and situation is under control," Mounties said on Twitter.
"Police will be on scene for the day. Formal media release tomorrow."
Large police presence in the 14000 block area of Silver Valley Road for a report of shots fired. No injuries, multiple arrests. Area is contained and situation is under control. Police will be on scene for the day. Formal media release tomorrow.— Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 3, 2023
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Toronto, HamiltonEnvironment Canada issued heat warnings for Toronto and Hamilton on Monday afternoon, in advance of hot, humid weather expected throughout the week.
-
Can a city councillor block a citizen on Twitter? Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner weighs inVancouver's Integrity Commissioner has responded to a complaint from a citizen about being blocked by a city councillor on Twitter.
-
Former Windsor circus school students trying to overcome this challengeA group of aerialists who have teamed up to take the spirit of the former Windsor Circus School to new heights say they are facing difficulties in securing a permanent training facility.
-
Toronto Raptors officially sign first-round draft pick Gradey DickGradey Dick is officially a member of the Toronto Raptors.
-
University of Waterloo stabbings, giant poison ivy, famous triplets: Here are the most-read stories of the weekHere are the most-read stories of the week for June 25 to July 1
-
Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M dealThe Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
-
Fentanyl trafficking investigation sees 3 people charged in WeyburnA traffic stop and search of a home led to the arrest of three people in Weyburn for drug trafficking, according to local police.
-
Woman injured after falling down embankment in Blackburn HamletOttawa paramedics say a woman in her 20s is in serious but stable condition after falling down an embankment in Blackburn Hamlet.
-
Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and MuskokaEnvironment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.