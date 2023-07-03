'Multiple arrests,' large police presence after shots fired in Maple Ridge, RCMP say

Mounties say multiple arrests have been made after a report of shots fired in a rural area of Maple Ridge Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP provided few details in a post about the situation on social media, saying only that there was a large police presence in the 14000 block of Silver Valley Road.

Images from the scene show police vehicles parked on the street and in the driveway of a property with a for-sale sign in front of it.

A high fence blocks the view of most of the property from the road, but there appear to be multiple buildings and trailers in the compound.

No one was injured in the incident, and "multiple arrests" have been made, according to police.

"Area is contained and situation is under control," Mounties said on Twitter.

"Police will be on scene for the day. Formal media release tomorrow."

Large police presence in the 14000 block area of Silver Valley Road for a report of shots fired. No injuries, multiple arrests. Area is contained and situation is under control. Police will be on scene for the day. Formal media release tomorrow.