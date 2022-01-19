Multiple arrests made as protesters block traffic in Victoria
Five protesters were taken into police custody Wednesday morning as activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia blocked traffic in Victoria.
About 20 activists with the group "Save Old Growth" began demonstrating at the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue at 7:30 a.m.
Traffic through the area remained largely unobstructed as protesters remained on the sidewalks and in the crosswalk until 8 a.m. when some activists sat down on the roadway.
Police from Saanich and Victoria temporarily cordoned off the area and arrested a group of activists who refused to leave.
Last week, some members of the group were arrested after laying down on the roadway at the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road East.
Nanaimo police also made arrests last week and on Monday after the group blocked traffic in the city.
-
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in CanadaOn Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
-
Truck driver killed near Lancaster, Ont.A 25-year-old man is dead after a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 near Cornwall.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.
-
Yorkton artist's Lego model generating new buzzWhen Kelly Litzenberger first built a Lego model of his shop, he had no idea it would become a buzzing attraction.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their carsA Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest 30-year-old man in connection with homicide investigationRCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that started in December 2021.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
-
'It’s a lot': Chief fire prevention officer issues safety plea as fire calls increaseThe Ontario Fire Marshall has been to town three times in the past ten days.