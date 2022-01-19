Multiple arrests made as protesters block traffic in Victoria

Five protesters were taken into police custody Wednesday morning as activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia blocked traffic in Victoria.

About 20 activists with the group "Save Old Growth" began demonstrating at the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue at 7:30 a.m.

Traffic through the area remained largely unobstructed as protesters remained on the sidewalks and in the crosswalk until 8 a.m. when some activists sat down on the roadway.

Police from Saanich and Victoria temporarily cordoned off the area and arrested a group of activists who refused to leave.

Last week, some members of the group were arrested after laying down on the roadway at the intersection of Douglas Street and Burnside Road East.

Nanaimo police also made arrests last week and on Monday after the group blocked traffic in the city.