Multiple boats capsize on Balsam Lake due to high winds: OPP

The powerful winds last week wreaked havoc on the water, with emergency crews responding to multiple capsized boats, where they say, luckily, no one was injured.

Provincial police got an urgent call on Friday afternoon when a boat toppled over on Balsam Lake in Kawartha Lakes, sending its 64-year-old occupant into the water.

Several emergency crews attended and received two more calls of overturned boats.

They say one person was on a paddle boat, one in a canoe and the other on a four-foot aluminum boat as the strong winds created six-foot swells.

A passing boater rescued two people found floating in the lake, while the OPP helicopter spotted the third person stranded on an island.

"This person was swimming for approximately an hour and a half prior to being located on the island," OPP stated.

Police say two of the individuals were wearing life jackets, prompting a reminder to water users to always wear personal floatation devices.

"Remember, when things go wrong on the water, it can happen very quickly, and you don't always have time to react," police noted.