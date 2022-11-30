Multiple break-and-enters reported at seasonal homes on P.E.I.'s. north shore: RCMP

Seasonal property owners on Prince Edward Island are being asked to check their properties after several break and enters recently happened in the Sea View area.

The RCMP says the incidents started in late November and happened while the residences were unoccupied.

"When owners return to the residences, they have discovered damages and that items have been taken," said RCMP, in a news release.

The investigation is continuing.

The force says any incidents in relation to break and enters should be reported to the nearest RCMP detachment or local police.

Anyone who may have information in connection to the offences in the Sea View area are asked to contact East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.