Multiple break-ins reported at Burnaby building where tenants displaced by fire, RCMP investigating

Some tenants displaced by a fire at a Burnaby apartment building say they’ve now been victimized by thieves as well. Police are investigating reports of multiple break-ins at the building on Albert Street, where about 50 people were forced to leave on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, officers had not yet been able to enter the building.

Tenant Fatemeh Tahami, who came to Canada with her young son less than two months ago, believed her wedding ring had been taken.

“Even if they give me money, my ring doesn’t come back,” she said. “It was horrible for me. I just want my ring.”

Another tenant named Haley, who asked not to use her last name, said restoration workers provided her with a cell phone video of her suite, which she described as ransacked. She’s also unsure where she’ll live long-term once her time runs out at a hotel.

“I don't know where I’m going after that,” she said. “I have nowhere to go.”

The fire department said the blaze was contained to a top floor suite, although surrounding units suffered smoke and water damage. The cause is still under investigation.

Tenant Billy-Joe Thorne said she heard the fire and ran to warn others, yelling and banging on doors.

“How could people rob us? When we’re in a hotel, when we just lost everything already, and you’re robbing us?” she said. “Red Cross and the province need to get involved.”

Tenants with nowhere to go were initially put up at a hotel for 72 hours. The city’s emergency support services confirmed that time frame is now extended for another three days for those who need it.

But multiple people, including tenants Jewel George and Anthony Martins, said they are facing uncertainty when their stay comes to an end.

“It’s frustrating and it’s like I really want to cry,” George said. “But we have to keep fighting through this.”

Martins said he has epilepsy and is on disability.

“We’ve got a little bit of money, but not much,” he said. “And now all of this. It’s like we don’t know what to do.”

Multiple tenants also told CTV they had dealt with a variety of concerns in the building including mold, pests, and maintenance issues.

Outside the apartment on Wednesday afternoon, an altercation resulted in an arrest which the RCMP say was related to an alleged assault.

Tenants identified the person arrested as the property manager. The man spoke briefly to CTV, saying he had given out a cheque and needed a document signed. Writing on the document described a rent refund and agreement to move out.

Tenant Felipa Gomez says she refused to sign.

“He was pushing me. He tried to hit me. He hit me,” she said. “He tried to get my cheque.”

The city’s emergency management department said it’s providing referrals to other agencies that can help support people, and has been trying to work with the restoration company to see how soon some people may be able to return to their units.

CTV also reached out to BC Housing, but did not receive a response by deadline.