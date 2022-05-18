Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said he toured Manitoba's northern Parkland area yesterday to view the damage that occurred following a weekend of flooding.
"These were flash floods that happened over the weekend," he said. "One of our ADMs was there and said the water was coming from all directions – it was like a tsunami. So this is what we were facing in that area."
He said around four or five bridges had serious repair damages after the flash floods. While some have opened, Piwniuk said crews are working to repair the other bridges and get traffic flowing again.
However, more rain is on the way.
"Currently we are monitoring another significant precipitation system that is going to impact most of western and central Manitoba basins between today and Friday," said Fisaha Unduche, executive director of hydrologic forecasting and water management in Manitoba.
He said areas including Roblin, Dauphin, Portage, and Brandon are looking at 40 to 90 mm of precipitation.
CTV News will update this story.
