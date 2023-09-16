Multiple cars of CP freight train derail near Piapot, Sask.

Multiple cars of a mixed freight train derailed near Piapot, Sask. on Saturday around 1 p.m.

According to an emailed statement from Canadian Pacific, the initial assessment was that there were about 12 cars involved, but there are no injuries and no threat to public safety.

The cars are a mix of loaded and empty rail cars, with the loaded cars carrying agricultural products.

The cause of derailment is under investigation.

Piapot, Sask. is located about 349 kilometres southwest of Regina.