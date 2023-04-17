Multiple casinos closed due to system-wide outage
Several casinos remain closed amid a system-wide malfunction, including in Innisfil, Wasaga Beach, and Orillia.
Currently, 14 casinos in Ontario have been shut down due to a system outage that was first noticed early Sunday afternoon.
Gateway Casinos says the impacted casinos, including Georgian Downs, Casino Rama, and Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach, are closed until further notice.
Several people arriving to gamble were turned away.
"I'm disappointed because I thought I would take my friends out for a day, and here we are, driving all this way," said Keswick resident Audrey Trantau.
There is no word on what is causing the issue. Authorities have not confirmed a hacking situation.
The impact of the casino closures is yet to be assessed, with no revenue dollar figure available.
As of 1:00 pm today, all Gateway Ontario sites will close due to a system-wide malfunction until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please follow us for updates. Casino Rama Resort's Hotel and Weirs restaurant will remain open.— Casino Rama Resort (@CasinoRamaLive) April 16, 2023
