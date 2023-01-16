iHeartRadio

Multiple charges including child pornography for teen from Central Huron


OPP cruiser (File Image)

An investigation into a domestic dispute resulted in multiple charges.

Police recently began investigating allegations of assault and sexual assault in Huron County and Perth County between July 2020 – 2021 where a victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old from Central Huron was arrested and charged with

  • Assault
  • Criminal Harassment - repeatedly communicate
  • Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age (x2)
  • Makes, Prints, Publishes or Poss for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography
  • Imports, Distributes, Sells or Poss for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography
  • Voyeurism

The accused is to appear in court in Stratford at a later date.

