Multiple charges including child pornography for teen from Central Huron

An investigation into a domestic dispute resulted in multiple charges.

Police recently began investigating allegations of assault and sexual assault in Huron County and Perth County between July 2020 – 2021 where a victim sustained minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old from Central Huron was arrested and charged with

Assault

Criminal Harassment - repeatedly communicate

Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age (x2)

Makes, Prints, Publishes or Poss for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography

Imports, Distributes, Sells or Poss for the Purpose of Distribution or Sale any Child Pornography

Voyeurism

The accused is to appear in court in Stratford at a later date.