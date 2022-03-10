iHeartRadio

Multiple charges involving drugs and illegal tobacco laid against 63-year-old N.S. man

A Kentville N.S., man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that turned up drugs and illegal tobacco, says RCMP.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, police pulled over a 63-year-old man on Highway 101 near Wolfville, N.S.

During the stop, police say the man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

During the search of his car, police seized cocaine, oxycodone, and unstamped cigarettes, says RCMP.

Following the traffic stop, police executed a search warrant at an apartment on Oakdene Avenue in Kentville and seized cash and more cocaine, and unstamped cigarettes.

RCMP says Harold Francis Marriott is charged with the following:

  • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • selling of tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco
  • possessing unstamped tobacco
  • possessing tobacco on which tax has not been paid
  • possessing unmarked tobacco
  • transporting tobacco

Marriott was released on conditions and will appear in Kentville provincial court on March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

