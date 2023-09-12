Multiple charges laid after allegedly impaired driver crashes car in central London, Ont.
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove a stolen car while intoxicated and crashed, before fleeing the scene of the accident on foot.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Monday, police came across a single-vehicle crash in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Stanley Street.
Witnesses told police the male driver fled from the scene on foot.
A description of the suspect was provided to police, and other officers were called in to assist.
Police later learned that the vehicle had been reported as stolen one month earlier on Aug. 11, 2023.
The suspect was located by police a short distance away.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation has been reassigned to members of the London Police Service Street Crime Unit.
As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance
- Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Fail to stop at the scene of an accident
- Drive motor vehicle – no licence
The accused is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 14 in relation to the charges.
The investigation continues.
