Multiple charges laid after driver in stolen vehicle crashes into hydro pole

A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then crashed into a hydro pole before fleeing the scene, Middlesex County OPP said.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 12:07 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers were dispatched to Trafalgar Street in Thames Centre for a single vehicle crash.

Police said a vehicle had left the road and then collided with a hydro pole. It was later discovered that the vehicle had been reported as stolen out of London, Ont.

The driver fled the vehicle prior to police arriving, and the K9 unit was then called in to assist with the search.

As a result, a 47-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle

Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 - in Canada

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a schedule I substance - opioid (other than heroin)

As a precaution, the accused was transported to local hospital.

Police said the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date in relation to the charges.

“The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” the release reads.