Multiple charges laid following dangerous driving incident

A man from London, Ont. is facing a number of charges after a dangerous driving incident earlier this week.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, London police said they observed a man driving a motorcycle around a parking lot in the 2000-block of Dundas Street.

They said in the presence of police, the driver drove the motorbike over a curb at a high rate of speed, near the intersection of Dundas Street and Arvilla Boulevard.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said the driver stopped abruptly and the bike fell to the ground.

The driver was then arrested in relation to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that the male suspect was a prohibited driver and that the motorcycle was reported stolen.

As a result, a 42-year-old London man has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

Fail to comply with release order;

Dangerous operation of a conveyance; and

Operation while prohibited.

The accused was released from custody and is expected to appear in London court on July 24.