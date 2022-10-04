Multiple charges laid in ongoing Angus robbery investigation

Two people have been charged in connection to an ongoing robbery investigation in Essa Township.

Provincial police say a search warrant was executed at an address in Angus on Sept. 30.

Police did not specify if it was a home or business where the warrant was executed.

Police say they recovered numerous pieces of identification that they say were taken as a part of multiple vehicle thefts throughout the region.

As a result, a 34-year-old and a 51-year-old, both of Essa Township, are facing 10 different charges each.

The suspects were held in police custody pending a bail hearing.