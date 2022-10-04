iHeartRadio

Multiple charges laid in ongoing Angus robbery investigation


Ontario Provincial Police officers. (File Photo)

Two people have been charged in connection to an ongoing robbery investigation in Essa Township.

Provincial police say a search warrant was executed at an address in Angus on Sept. 30.

Police did not specify if it was a home or business where the warrant was executed.

Police say they recovered numerous pieces of identification that they say were taken as a part of multiple vehicle thefts throughout the region.

As a result, a 34-year-old and a 51-year-old, both of Essa Township, are facing 10 different charges each.

The suspects were held in police custody pending a bail hearing. 

