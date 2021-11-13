Multiple classes and bus cohorts dismissed from Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board

Dozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19.

Two classes of students and a bus cohort from St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School have been dismissed following three confirmed cases of COVID 19, Saturday.

Sunday, two more classes at St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School and St. Joesph Catholic elementary School are being sent home due to a postive case.

