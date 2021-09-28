Multiple collisions close portion of Clarke Road

Clarke Road is closed north of Kilally Road Tuesday morning following a reported crash between a vehicle and a transport truck.

Early reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle and transport collided just before 7 a.m. on Clarke Road between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road.

While emergency crews were attending to the scene a second collision occurred in the southbound lanes.

At least one person has been taken to hospital. At this time it is unclear how severe any injuries sustained in the collisions may be.

Clarke Road is currently closed between Fanshawe Park Round and Kilally Road.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Emergency crews are at the scene of two separate collisions in the area of Clark and Kilally roads. One person transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Investigation ongoing. Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route. #ldnont #TRAFFIC https://t.co/8bTCLzGXEm pic.twitter.com/0LbVYHa1oH

One person assessed by @MLPS911 & transported and there are two separate collisions. Roads continue to be closed in the area. @lpsmediaoffice