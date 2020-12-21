Heavy snow fell on parts of Vancouver Island on Monday, causing traffic mayhem and cutting hydro to approximately 35,000 people by the afternoon.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands and Eastern Vancouver Island on Monday morning.

More than 35,000 BC Hydro customers on the island were without power at midday. The majority of those affected were in the South Island regions of North Saanich, Central Saanich and the southern Gulf Islands.

Heavy, wet snow has left about 32,000 customers on #VancouverIsland without power, including #DuncanBC, #VictoriaBC and #Nanaimo. All available crews are busy repairing damaged equipment and working to restore power. Operational update: https://t.co/1FB6qdv033 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/duOJiPA00D

The weather service said there was potential in Greater Victoria for accumulation of up to five centimetres near sea level and up to 15 centimetres in higher elevations. Up to 40 millimetres of rain was also expected in the Greater Victoria area.

Police in Central Saanich said mulitple weather-related collisions on Keating Cross Road were affecting traffic in both directsions Monday afternoon. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

Officers on scene told CTV News that people were trying to free a car that became stuck on the road when a bus slid down a hill and crashed into the vehicle. The bus then became stuck and a tow truck was en route to pull the vehicles out.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.

12:19pm - Multiple MVIs on Keating Cross Road are affecting traffic in both directions. Please avoid the area if possible. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/tMZBUSY8hD

The weather forced the District of Central Saanich to cancel its regular council meeting and a special meeting scheduled for Monday evening.

All meetings scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to snowy conditions. The next Regular Council meeting will be held January 11, 2021.

We will advise of the new date for the Joint Council/Police Board meeting once it has been rescheduled. #CSaan https://t.co/4ibMG2BemQ

The Shawnigan Lake area was seeing heavy snowfall early Monday. Environment Canada said the region could see accumulations of up to 20 centimetres in a short period of time.

On Eastern Vancouver Island, snow was accumulating in Nanaimo. Environment Canada said communities south of Comox to Duncan could see accumulation of up to 15 centimetres at higher elevations.

Snow is falling in area on #VancouverIsland, expect challenging driving conditions on #BCHwy1 and other areas with higher elevation. Image below from #CobbleHill, further webcams here:https://t.co/lTgCWF4gPI #VanIsle #YYJ pic.twitter.com/3ZUc3OR91y

Drivers were warned that snowfall will cause rapidly reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

Snow fall in north #Nanaimo is heavy, making driving conditions treacherous. Rutherford Road and Turner Road should be avoided. More updates to follow throughout the day #DriveSafe #BeSmart

The heavy precipitation was expected to end by early Monday evening as the low-pressure system moves to the east.