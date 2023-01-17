Multiple crashes, shovel assault leads to charges for Manitoba man: RCMP

A Manitoba man was arrested by Estevan RCMP after a string of collisions, assaults and attempted robberies.

Highway 47 north of Estevan was host to a string of crimes that ended in a single arrest on Jan. 13. according to an RCMP news release.

Estevan RCMP responded to a report of a three vehicle collision at around 11 p.m., the release outlined.

Police determined a vehicle was travelling south when a man, who was riding as a passenger, allegedly tried to take control of the vehicle, stopping it in the middle of the highway.

A second vehicle collided with the first, injuring the suspect in the first vehicle.

Police said the man then assaulted and tried to rob the driver of the second vehicle. RCMP said he was treated at hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect then armed himself with a shovel, according to RCMP, and tried to stop and steal multiple vehicles that were passing by the collision scene.

The man climbed into the passenger window of one passing vehicle that ended up in the ditch soon after, the release outlined.

Police arrived at the scene and told the suspect he was under arrest. The man did not comply and rushed at one of the officers, RCMP said.

The suspect tried to disarm one of the officers by attempting to pull their conducted energy weapon (CEW or Taser) from their uniform. The officer who wasn’t being attacked, deployed his Taser on the suspect.

The man continued to resist and tried to assault the officers but was arrested “a short time later,” RCMP said.

The suspect was taken to hospital for injuries stemming from the collision.

Highway 47 was closed for around two hours after RCMP arrived.

An investigation led to a 19-year-old man from Manitoba being charged with 12 charges, including:

Four counts, assault with intent to steal.

Three counts, assault.

One count, resisting arrest.

One count, disarming a police officer.

Two counts, mischief under $5,000.

One count, fail to comply with release order condition.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Jan. 16 in Estevan.