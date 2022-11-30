Multiple crashes shut down QEII near Red Deer: RCMP

Multiple collisions shut down traffic on the QEII highway near Red Deer on Wednesday.

Several crashes in the areas of Highway 11 and the Highway 11A overpasses closed down northbound lanes on the QEII in the afternoon, RCMP said.

The northbound lanes were impassible for a period of time in the afternoon but reopened by 4 p.m.

Officers said other crashes have been reported on secondary highways in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

QEII btwn Millet & Edmonton, snowing, blowing & drifting snow causing poor visibility. Head & tail lights on, be seen be safe. (1:40pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/jSLFHm0oc6

#Alberta #QEII It’s safe to say travel isn’t advised today. Be safe out there, peeps. pic.twitter.com/XugqpZ5OtW