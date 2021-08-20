Multiple crews respond to fire on farmland in Essa

Fire crews from multiple different municipalities responded to a fire on farmland on the border of Adjala-Tosorontio and Essa Friday evening.

Officials say calls first came in of a vehicle fire on County Road 15 and 15 Sideroad around 6:20 p.m. The property, which is just south of Canadian Forces Base Borden.

"First arriving crews reported a fire near the vehicle here that's located near the north end of the hay pile, and then south from there the fire actually spread through the field we're standing in," says Dan Heydon, the fire chief for New Tecumseth and the Simcoe County Fire Coordinator.

No injuries were reported. According to Heydon, the fire spread about 350 feet, leading to hundreds of bails of hay on fire.

The initial responding crews were from Adjala-Tosorontio, but when crews arrived, it was determined the fire was in Essa.

Crews from New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa all responded to the initial calls. Altogether, there were 21 different apparatus involved in the incident, including pumpers, tankers and rescue crews. The Canadian Forces Base sent a truck, and both Clearview Fire and New Tecumseth crews had trucks on standby in other areas should the fire spread.

Heydon says the remoteness of the location led to additional challenges.

"A very rural area. We've got a number of tankers operating, bringing water to the scene," says Heydon. "Water shell operations are something we practice, and we train on to become efficient in for incidents such as this, allowing us to bring large amounts of water to the scene for extinguishment."

At least one crew is expected to remain on scene through the overnight hours to ensure the fire does not flare up again.