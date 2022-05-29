Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.

The statement is for the Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa, Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls, Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest, and Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer area and says a multiple day rainfall event is expected.

Environment Canada says showers and thunderstorms will hit southeast Manitoba Sunday and taper off overnight. Around 10 to 20 millimetres is expected.

More rain will come on Monday and it will continue into Tuesday, with up to 30 mm expected over the two days.

Environment Canada said heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said in its latest flood bulletin Sunday the storm could bring over 60 mm of rain in localized areas and an overland flood warning has been issued for the southeast corner of the province.

It is also issuing a high to severe wind effect warning for Tuesday for the south basins of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipegosis and Dauphin Lake.

"The winds will cause water levels to rise by over five feet along shorelines and cause powerful wave action that will further add to the temporary increase in water levels," the province said in the bulletin.

The province also expects the wind to hit the Whiteshell area and increase water levels by one to two feet on those lakes.

Parts of the Whiteshell Provincial Park have already been under evacuation orders as flooding impacted hundreds of properties.

Government officials, including Premier Heather Stefanson, took an aerial tour of the area last week, calling the situation overwhelming.

OTHER PARTS OF SOUTHERN MANITOBA ALSO UNDER TORNADO WATCHES

On top of the rain in southeastern Manitoba, there is also tornado watches in place for other parts of the province.

Environment Canada currently has a tornado watch out for the Killarney – Pilot Mound – Manitou area, as well as the Morden – Winkler – Altona – Morris area.

The warning means an airmass will cause some thunderstorms to develop, which have the capability of becoming more severe weather, such as a tornado.

The main concerns from these storms is a tornado, loonie-sized hail, rainfall of more than 75 mm and wind gusts over 100 kilometres an hour.

People are told to take cover immediately if severe weather happens.

If a tornado develops or a tornado warning is issued, Environment Canada said people should go indoors and go to the lowest flood away from outside walls and windows. People are also told to leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents or other temporary shelters and find a string building. If a building is available, people are told to lie in a low spot and protect their heads from flying debris.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for the Melita – Boissevain – Turtle Mountain provincial Park area.