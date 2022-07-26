Multiple dogs reported sick after unknown substance spread on grass in Toronto, police say
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby Neufeld
Police say they've received a report multiple dogs in west Toronto have fallen ill after someone was seen spreading an unknown substance on grass at a local dog park. They are cautioning pet owners in the area of Summerland Terrace and Dundas West Street of Etobicoke.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations)
July 26, 2022
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT:
Summerland Ter + Dundas St W
* 4:33 pm *
- Someone seen spreading chemicals on the grass
- Reports that a number of dogs are sick
- Fire Crews (Hazmat Unit) attending
- Animal Services will be notified
-* Caution of pet owners in the area *#GO1432047
^dh pic.twitter.com/F2C8P74xDN
Toronto Fire said a portion of the park will be closed. Toronto Animal Services (TAS) will be notified.
