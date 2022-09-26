Multiple drivers involved in collisions charged with impaired over weekend
Three drivers accused of being impaired and involved in collisions south of Barrie face charges, police say.
On Friday evening, South Simcoe Police say a vehicle was reported in the ditch at the intersection of 20th Sideroad and 3rd Line in Innisfil.
No one was injured.
A 35-year-old from Milton was arrested and charged with impaired driving. Police suspended the accused's licence for 90 days and had the vehicle impounded for seven days.
A few hours later, a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of Trailside and Vista drives in Bradford West Gwillimbury, police say. Again, no one was reportedly injured.
A 35-year-old from Bradford was charged with being impaired and dangerous driving.
And police say on Sunday, shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Blue Dasher Boulevard and Sundragon Trail in Bradford for a vehicle that had struck multiple parked cars.
Police arrested a 58-year-old local and charged him with dangerous driving and operation while impaired.
"Impaired driving is a crime in progress. Call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver," police stated in a release regarding the separate incidents.
