Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.
Also, three bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were burned and a bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive also showed signs of fire.
City workers could be seen carting away one of the damaged bins shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Dumpster fires also occured in the 300 block of Saguenay Drive and at a location on Columbia drive.
In response to a CTV News inquiry, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed it is investigating the fires.
SPS asked anyone aware of suspicious activity contact police.
With files from Dan Shingoose and Keenan Sorokan
--This is a developing story.
