Multiple 'explosions' reported at 124 St. apartment fire Friday night

Residents of a 124 Street apartment building were forced from their homes Friday night, as a fire ripped through several suites.

The fire was reported at the building on 116 Avenue around 8:47 p.m., with multiple crews called in to assist.

Residents of the building were evacuated, with at least one person rescued from a balcony.

One firefighter was injured and assessed by paramedics. He was not taken to hospital.

No other injuries have been reported yet.

A total of eight units, including hazardous material personnel, brought the fire under control around 10 p.m.

"I was walking through the back alley with a friend, and as we were walking, we seen the fire coming out of the top of the building," said Darlene Larouge, who lives across the road from the building.

"There was one big explosion, knocked all the windows out and then there was a small explosion … and the fire came blazing out," she added. "I was just praying that everybody gets out safe."

Another neighbour also heard the explosions.

"We could hear people screaming and crying and stuff like that in the building, people were still coming out the bottom without an idea of what was going on," he said.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous out of concern for his safety, said the building has been a problem in the area for some time.

He said he's personally witnessed suspicious activity.

"There's a lot of people coming to and fro, and a lot of activity, an aggressive nature – especially late hours of the morning," he added.

Edmonton police were at the fire to help with traffic control when a man with a gun was reported at a home across the alley from the fire.

An officer went to find the man, and police say there was a "confrontation," and the officer shot and killed the man.

Police say they are investigating the fire as "suspicious," but did not say if fire and the officer-involved shooting were connected.