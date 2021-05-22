Multiple farmers markets kick off outdoor season

Many farmers markets across the region have officially opened up their outdoor venues as of the Victoria Day long weekend.

In Collingwood, its farmers market reopened Saturday at 8 a.m. at the corner of Second and Pine Streets. It is operating with similar rules as it did last year, with booths separated and arrows directing the pedestrian flow, similar to what is now commonplace in many grocery stores.

"In fact, we promote this as your outdoor grocery store," said Susan Nicholson, the general manager of the Collingwood Downtown Business Association. "We're so pleased that we've been able to support our farmers and our producers in the area."

The market is currently home to about 35 vendors, all selling what the province deems as essential items, a mandatory restriction due to the province's current stay-at-home order. Nicholson said she's looking forward to once again being able to welcome artists back.

For the first time, the market is selling spirits and products from local craft breweries. Nicholson says its location in the downtown core is typically vital to the success of other businesses located in the area.

"It encourages people to, after they've gone to the market, to explore our downtown, which is beautiful and of course normally open at this time of the year, but most of our retailers are still working with curbside pickup and takeout," Nicholson says.

It wasn't the only farmers market to open, with those in Bradford and Alliston also launching their outdoor seasons on Saturday.