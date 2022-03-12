Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
A news release from the OPP said the crash happened at 3:45 a.m. on the highway between Aikins Road and Saint Hilaire Road. It involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger van.
Police confirmed in an update Saturday afternoon that five pople had died. Two people were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
OPP told CTV News Ottawa the driver of the transport truck was not injured.
Police have not identified any of the victims.
"It's a tragedy. Nobody wants to respond to that call for service, but we’re there, we’re working," said OPP Const. Maggie Pickett. "Hopefully get those next of kin notifications made soon and work with the families."
Westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road for the investigation. The highway reopened just after 2 p.m.
There is no word yet on what caused the crash. The OPP investigation is ongoing.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson.
