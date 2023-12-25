Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast

Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.

Departures from Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, among others, were called off over "adverse weather conditions in the Strait of Georgia," according to BC Ferries service notices issued Monday afternoon.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We will continue to monitor this weather system and share further information as it becomes available," the company wrote.

The 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled, meaning the 5 p.m. sailings from each terminal were the final departures on the holiday.

Between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, the 8:05 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. sailings were cancelled due to the wind. Gulf Island sailings were also impacted.

BC Ferries said staff would be contacting customers with reservations on any of the cancelled sailings to offer refunds.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a series of wind and rainfall warnings Monday due to a "strong weather system" over the province's coastal areas.

The weather agency said there is a possibility of localized flooding in parts of the Lower Mainland, and of wind-related damage in parts of Vancouver Island.

Meteorologist Derek Lee told CTV News some stormy conditions are expected to continue into Boxing Day as well.

"If you're travelling out on the island, make sure you're aware of those wind forecasts," Lee said Sunday.

"If not travelling and you're planning on Boxing Day shopping, definitely carry an umbrella around."

The Victoria area and Southern Gulf Islands are among the regions under a wind warning Monday, with southeast winds of 70 km/h in the forecast.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," ECCC wrote in a warning issued at 10:25 a.m.

The strong winds are expected to ease near midnight.

Meanwhile, parts of Metro Vancouver, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, could see up to 60 millimetres of rain Monday.

"Heavy rain may result in water pooling on roads, reduced visibility and localized flooding," reads a ECCC rainfall warning issued at 4:40 a.m. "If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

The weather agency also issued rainfall warnings for parts of east and west Vancouver Island.