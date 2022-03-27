iHeartRadio

Multiple fire crews on scene of McEwan Ave. structure fire

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)

Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Windsor’s west end on Sunday.

Crews fought to extinguish the fire in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue around just before 1 p.m.

Fire officials requested the public stay away from the area.

Crews had the fire out by around 1:50 p.m.

Upgraded working fire in the 300 Block of Mcewan. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) March 27, 2022
