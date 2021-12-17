Multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash seized in London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police seized guns, drugs, ammunition and cash following the search of a Salisbury Street address on Friday.
Among the items seized were:
- double barrel shotgun;
- sawed-off shotgun;
- .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle;
- two magazines;
- 30 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells;
- 8 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition;
- 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition;
- 49.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $9,800;
- 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $3,168;
- 88 dilaudid 8 mg tablets, value $1760;
- 65 suspected fentanyl tablets, value $2,600;
- 41 hydromorphone tablets, value $90;
- 30 dilaudid 4 mg tablets, value $80;
- 8 suspected MDMA tablets, value $160;
- 1 gram of suspected cocaine, value $100;
- 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine, value $100;
- approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency
As a result, a 38-year-old London man is facing 15 firearms counts and one count of breach of probation.
He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Friday.
