Multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash seized in London

Firearms, drugs, ammunition and cash seized in London, Ont. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)

London police seized guns, drugs, ammunition and cash following the search of a Salisbury Street address on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

  • double barrel shotgun;
  • sawed-off shotgun;
  • .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle;
  • two magazines;
  • 30 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells;
  • 8 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition;
  • 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition;
  • 49.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $9,800;
  • 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $3,168;
  • 88 dilaudid 8 mg tablets, value $1760;
  • 65 suspected fentanyl tablets, value $2,600;
  • 41 hydromorphone tablets, value $90;
  • 30 dilaudid 4 mg tablets, value $80;
  • 8 suspected MDMA tablets, value $160;
  • 1 gram of suspected cocaine, value $100;
  • 1 gram of suspected crack cocaine, value $100;
  • approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency

As a result, a 38-year-old London man is facing 15 firearms counts and one count of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Friday.

