Multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs and cash seized in London

London police seized guns, drugs, ammunition and cash following the search of a Salisbury Street address on Friday.

Among the items seized were:

double barrel shotgun;

sawed-off shotgun;

.22 calibre semi-automatic rifle;

two magazines;

30 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells;

8 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition;

10 rounds of 9mm ammunition;

49.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $9,800;

36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $3,168;

88 dilaudid 8 mg tablets, value $1760;

65 suspected fentanyl tablets, value $2,600;

41 hydromorphone tablets, value $90;

30 dilaudid 4 mg tablets, value $80;

8 suspected MDMA tablets, value $160;

1 gram of suspected cocaine, value $100;

1 gram of suspected crack cocaine, value $100;

approximately $5,000 in Canadian currency

As a result, a 38-year-old London man is facing 15 firearms counts and one count of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court on Friday.