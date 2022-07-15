Multiple fires burn on Saskatoon's outskirts

Firefighters were on scene battling a string of fires on the edge of Saskatoon Friday afternoon.

A fire along the tracks north of 71st Street east was reported to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) shortly after 4 p.m.

The first crew to arrive found a fire close to New Holland and Sarcan, according to a news release from the department.

With fire spreading, more resources were dispatched to the scene.

"Multiple fires were identified which created multiple incidents," the department said in the update issued just after 7:30 Friday evening.

"Martensville Fire Department is assisting the SFD. Saskatoon Police Service is providing essential traffic control to keep the public, our fire crews, hose lines, apparatus and tools safe."

No injuries had been reported. However, the department said the hot weather was creating challenges for firefighters.

"Firefighting in this extreme hot weather is being considered and crews rotated regularly to keep firefighters from overheating, dehydrating and staying safe to be in optimal firefighting condition," the SFD news release said.

The fire department says crews from Warman and Martensville are also assisting at the scene. "A Fire Investigator has been requested to document and map the fire patterns, estimate damages and determine cause. The Fire Investigator will be reporting to the SFD's Incident Commander on arrival" the SFD said in a news release Friday evening.

Video of the fire can be viewed using the player above.

--This is a developing news story.