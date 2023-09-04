Multiple Gatineau schools to close Tuesday due to heat warning
Several Gatineau schools will be closed Tuesday amid a heat warning in the Ottawa-Gatineau region expected to last through Thursday.
In a memo on their website Monday evening, the Centre des services scolaire au Coeur-des-Vallée (CSSCV) said all of its elementary and high schools, as well as after-school care services will be closed.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region with temperatures expected to hit as high as 34 degrees Celsius, with humidex values near 40. Temperatures are expected to drop Thursday night.
The CSSCB operates several schools in Gatineau, a full list is available on their website.
The CSSCB’s other facilities will remain open.
