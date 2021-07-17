Multiple guns stolen during break in at Swift Current home: RCMP

Multiple firearms were stolen from a Swift Current home during a break-in early on Wednesday morning, according to a release from police.

RCMP said a number of guns, including long guns and restricted firearms, were taken from a gun safe in a residence in the 200 block 6th Avenue NE in Swift Current, between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

The suspects also stole some ammunition and electronic equipment, police added.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Swift Current RCMP at 306-778-4870 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.