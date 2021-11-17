Multiple highways in Manitoba closed due to winter weather
Multiple highways in Manitoba have been closed due to the winter weather impacting driving conditions.
The province announced Wednesday afternoon that Highway 5 from McCreary to Ochre River, and Highway 68 from The Narrows to Saint Rose du Lac, are both currently closed.
Images from traffic cameras in the areas show snow covering the roads.
Later in the day, the province said Highway 6 from Lundar to Ashern and Highway 5 from Saint Rose du Lac to Ochre River were also closed down.
This was followed by several closures on Highway 75. The closure includes from Morris to St. Agathe, St. Agathe to St. Adolphe and then St. Adolphe to Winnipeg city limits.
Motorists are reminded to use caution while driving during the winter. Drivers are also told that closure gates or signs may not be present at the closure locations.
