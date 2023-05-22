Multiple house fires under investigation in Regina

Fire crews in Regina were busy in the latter half of the long weekend as firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the Queen City.

The first fire was reported around 10:16 p.m. on Sunday.

A home on the 1700 block of Lacon Street was evacuated, with all residents “safe and accounted for” according to Regina fire.

The second blaze was reported early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the vacant house on the 1200 block of Angus Street at around 5:38 a.m.

Searches were completed and no injuries from the incident were reported.

Both fires are currently under investigation.

Crews called to the 1200 Block of Angus Street for a fire in a vacant home. All searches complete and no injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/MDmxm2zmvf

Crews on scene of a house fire on the 1700 Blk. of Lacon St. Occupants accounted for and safe. Fire is under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/FALt0poEmP