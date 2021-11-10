Multiple impaired charges laid on same day in Springwater Twp

Provincial police say officers charged several drivers in Springwater Township on the same day, hours apart, most accused of being impaired.

According to the OPP, a 32-year-old Collingwood man was charged after being stopped by police after a concerned caller alerted them to a possible impaired driver.

Officers pulled the man's vehicle over in the area of Crossland Road and Horseshoe Valley Road late Monday morning.

He was charged with being impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Later that evening, officers conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Springwater charged an Elmvale man, 65, with having a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The OPP says that officers checked 10 vehicles in one hour at that checkpoint, and also suspended a driver's license for one motorist for alcohol consumption, and charged another driver for having a suspended licence.

Both the Collingwood man and the Elmvale man had their licence's suspended for 90 days, and police had their vehicles impounded for seven days.

The annual Festive R.I.D.E. campaign kicks off on Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 2.

During the campaign, officers across Ontario will conduct R.I.D.E. initiatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Police encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"In doing so, you may be saving lives," the OPP stated in a release.