Multiple incidents of mischief to Windsor bus shelters reported: police

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after reports of multiple incidents of mischief to bus shelters.

The Target Base Unit continues to investigate acts of mischief, and property damage to bus shelters in various locations throughout the city.

In March 2022, police reported that several bus shelters were subject to vandalism and theft.

Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 30, numerous bus shelters throughout the city were once again damaged.

Police say glass barriers of several bus shelters were smashed. A majority of the damage occurred between Aug. 19 and the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

Investigators are asking that if you saw any suspicious behaviour that may be in relation to this investigation to please contact the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.