Multiple injuries in single vehicle rollover near St. Albert

RCMP is investigating after a single vehicle rolled over near St. Albert.

The collision occurred near Range Road 261 and Highway 633 around 5 p.m. on Monday.

EMS and STARS Air Ambulance are responding to “multiple injuries,” police say. No details were given about the number of occupants and their condition.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the collision.

Hwy633 at RR261, approx. 2km west of St. Albert is closed due to an MVC. Crews on scene, please use an alt. route. (6:38pm) #ABRoads #yegtraffic