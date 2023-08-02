Multiple injuries reported at World Police and Fire Games event: Shared Health

Several people were taken to hospital with injuries following a bike crash at a World Police and Fire Games event on Wednesday.

Mike Edwards, chief operating officer of the games, says a crash happened at the cycling road race, which saw multiple people injured.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said seven ambulances responded to the scene, as well as STARS Air Ambulance. Seven people were taken to multiple hospitals, including three to the Health Sciences Centre.

“We can further confirm that the event triggered the brief declaration of a code orange at HSC Winnipeg’s adult emergency department just after noon today. The code was declared over about 45 minutes later,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

A code orange is activated in response to a potential mass casualty event.

Edwards said later Wednesday afternoon that all of the racers injured are now in stable condition, and most of them are expected to be released from hospital this evening.

“We can’t commend the paramedics and STARS Air Ambulance enough, for how quickly they were there and how quickly they were able to assess the situation,” he said.

The organization cancelled its street cycling race for the day.

The games continue until Sunday in Winnipeg.