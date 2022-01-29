Multiple items up for grabs in virtual auction supporting female employment
The 'Power of the Purse' event will be wrapping up on Saturday with a virtual auction.
Eighty items are up for grabs at the sixth annual event, organized by Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie, a program that supports women who are re-entering the workforce.
Guests will have the opportunity to bid on designer handbags and experiences all from the comfort of home.
The proceeds will go towards the organization's Breakfast Club program, a free, nine-week program to support female job seekers. Women can set goals, update resumes, and listen to guest speakers through the program.
The Dress for Success program has served 1,000 people since its start in 2014 and provides various services, including free clothing for women to wear on job interviews and their first week of employment.
The live auction begins at 7 p.m.
Guests are recommended to use two devices for the event: one to watch the Livestream and another to bid on items.
So far, the organization has raised half of its $40,000 goal. While the event wraps up on Saturday, donations will be accepted until Monday.
To get a ticket or find out more information about the event, visit the organization's website.
