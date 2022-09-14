Multiple Kitchener Rangers invited to NHL training camps

Several Kitchener Rangers players have been invited to NHL training camps.

On Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey League franchise said seven players received the invite, of which three have signed NHL entry-level contracts.

Francesco Pinelli, chosen by Los Angeles Kings, and Roman Schmidt, chosen by Tampa Bay Lightning, were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and will attend their club’s camps, according to a media release from the Kitchener Rangers.

Tomas Hamara, who joined the Kitchener Rangers squad recently, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and will attend Ottawa’s camp. He has signed a three-year NHL entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

“All three Rangers have signed NHL Entry-Level contracts with their respective clubs and are expected to play in Kitchener this season,” the Kitchener Rangers said.

Others selected include Mitchell Martin selected by the Detroit Red Wings, Simon Motew by the Washington Capitals, Joseph Serpa by the Chicago Black Hawks and Reid Valade by the Ottawa Senators.

These four Rangers have earned free agent invites to camps after spending the past season in Kitchener.

All players selected, except for Motew, are set to participate in NHL rookie tournaments ahead of the Rangers season.

The Kitchener Rangers 60th season is set to start on Sept. 30.