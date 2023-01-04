Multiple local newspapers scale back print editions

Multiple daily newspapers in our viewing area are cutting more print editions.

Effective the end of this month, papers in St. Thomas, Sarnia and Owen Sound will only publish three days a week.

Each publication made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The move is part of a broader initiative by Postmedia, the owner of multiple daily newspapers across Canada.

The company said the decision to reduce print editions “reflects the shifting news media landscape and news consumption patterns of our readers.”

Like all media companies, Postmedia said it is undergoing a “digital transformation” as more Canadians look online for news.