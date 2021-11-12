Multiple Manitoba schools, hospital, care home reporting COVID-19 outbreaks

Several schools, along with a hospital and a personal care home in Manitoba, are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks as of Friday.

The schools reporting outbreaks include.

Riverheights School, kindergarten cohort, in Brandon. Eight cases are being reported (three staff, five non-staff);

Ecole Lacerte School, kindergarten class, in Winnipeg . Two cases, both in non-staff members, are being reported;

Westdale School, Grade 6, in Winnipeg. Four cases, all in non-staff members, are being reported;

Ralph Maybank School, Grades 2 /3 and 3/4 classes, in Winnipeg; Four cases (one staff, three non-staff) are being reported;

Edmund Partridge School, Grade 6 class, in Winnipeg. Three cases, all in non-staff members, are being reported; and

South Pointe School, Grade 2 class, in Winnipeg. Case data was not immediately available.

All classes are now in remote learning, and all schools are now at the orange (restricted) level of the pandemic response system.

The province also declared outbreaks at the Portage District General Hospital Rehab Unit in Portage la Prairie, where three cases were reported among patients, and the Russell Personal Care Home in Russell. The province did not have data available for the outbreak in Russell.

Both facilities are now at the critical (red) level on the pandemic response system.

Outbreaks in École Régionale Notre-Dame’s Grade 11/12 class, and at the Springs Christian Academy- Youville Campus, were declared over on Friday.