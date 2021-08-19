Multiple Manitoba universities and colleges requiring COVID-19 vaccinations on campus

Some universities and colleges in Manitoba have announced that they will require faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall.

On Thursday, the University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg, Red River College, Assiniboine Community College, the University College of the North, and the Canadian Mennonite University announced vaccine requirements to attend their campuses. Brandon University said a mandate will be implemented in the coming year, but vaccinations are not required before the start of the fall term.

THE UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

In a news release, the University of Winnipeg (U of W) said proof of full vaccination will be required to attend campus this fall.

James Currie, the interim president and vice-chancellor of the university, said the school wants to ensure its return to in-person learning is safe and successful.

“Vaccines are the best protection we have against COVID-19. By ensuring that everyone on campus is protected, we go the extra mile to keep Manitoba healthy and increase the likelihood of an even fuller campus reopening for the winter term,” Currie said in a news release.

U of W notes that for the fall term, the campus is closed to the public. Students, staff, and faculty members who are allowed on campus will enter through a controlled access point where they must show proof of vaccination. The university said for those who don’t comply with the vaccine mandate, it is considering remote learning/working options, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The U of W is also implementing a mask mandate, enhanced cleaning, and upgraded ventilation.

The university’s vaccine mandate does not apply to high school students at UWinnipeg Collegiate, or to members of the fitness centre or other external organizations that use space in the Axworthy Health and RecPlex.

THE UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

The University of Manitoba (U of M) released a statement saying it is requiring faculty, staff, students, and campus visitors to be fully vaccinated. It noted that those who are eligible need to have their first dose by Sept. 22 and their second dose by the end of October.

The university’s vaccine mandate will be in place for the balance of the 2021/22 school year, with more details set to come.

Michael Benarroch, president and vice-chancellor of the U of M, said facilitating this vaccine protocol will require more consultation and planning.

“At this time, UM is asking everyone to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID as soon as possible, and will continue to require those on campus to wear a mask and maintain social distancing,” he said.

RED RIVER COLLEGE

Red River College (RRC) said it is making vaccinations a condition for students and employees coming to campus for the fall term. The college noted it is taking a “staged approach” with first doses required by Sept. 10 and second doses required by Oct. 17.

RRC’s vaccine policy includes students living in RRC’s residence and staff working at all the Winnipeg and regional campuses.

The college is also keeping its existing safety protocols in place, including mandatory masks, limiting capacity, and distributing masks.

RRC notes that it is not mandating anyone get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that a process is in development for people to be able to present documentation for medical and religious/creed-based exemptions to the vaccine.

ASSINIBOINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Assiniboine Community College (ACC) is adopting a policy to require students, staff, contractors, and visitors to its campus to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

ACC said it believes a vaccine mandate adds a layer of protection that complements its other safety protocols, including a mask mandate during the fall term.

The college noted it will allow for certain exemptions for medical conditions and religious beliefs, and may allow periodic testing for unvaccinated people who want to come to campus.

ACC noted the policy requires approval from the board of governors.

THE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF THE NORTH

The University College of the North (UCN) released a statement on Thursday saying that students, staff, faculty, and visitors who intend to come to the campus must be vaccinated.

UCN said its health protocols are ongoing, including masks on campus, physical distancing, and self-wellness checks. It noted that its shared space protocols will continue until at least the vaccine protocol takes effect at the end of October, but likely beyond that time as well. These protocols can be found online. https://ucncovid.ca/sharing-space-safely UCN will also be hosting on-campus vaccination clinics.

The university said it will provide more information on the mandate in the coming days.

CANADIAN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

The Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) said it is requiring staff, students, and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CMU added that those coming to campus this fall will need to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status before Sept. 1 and may also need to show proof of vaccination.

The university has set out the deadlines for vaccination requirements, which are Aug. 31 for first doses and Sept. 30 for second doses. The school will consider requests for exemptions consistent with the Human Rights Code of Manitoba.

The CMU campus will be closed to guests for the fall term, except for anyone specifically invited to the campus. CommonWord and Folio Café in the Marpeck Commons will be open to the public in the fall.

The university said it will help those who are not able to get a vaccination before coming to CMU in September with access to vaccines and will keep its mask protocols in place; however, it will re-evaluate these protocols every month. The university asks that people stay home when sick, sanitize their hands when going inside a building or classroom, and physically distance when possible.

BRANDON UNIVERSITY

Brandon University (BU) said it will implement a vaccine policy in the coming year.

The university said most students, faculty, and staff are expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before its transition back to in-person learning. It added that it is not requiring vaccinations before the start of the fall term, which is only three weeks away, but it strongly encourages people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

BU said in the coming year, it will work towards having a campus that is as fully vaccinated as possible. Information on exact dates and other logistical issues, such as potential accommodations for those who can’t be vaccinated, will be worked out in the next few weeks and communicated as soon as possible.

The university said its fall term will begin as planned, with masks required, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, and in-person classes mostly limited to 25 students or less.

BU is encouraging people to get vaccinated by offering prizes through the Winning Shot Initiative and hosting campus vaccine clinics from Sept. 7 to 9 at Harvest Hall.