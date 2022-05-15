Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover

Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.

At least one of those collisions was fatal and in two others, a rider was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

One crash happened just west of Port Dover around 1:14 p.m. In a media release, OPP said a motorcycle hit a vehicle at Blueline Road and St. Johns Road East. The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Their name has not been released. The other driver was not hurt.

Police said Blueline Road, between Highway 6 and Lynn Valley Road, and St. Johns Road, between Ireland Road and Cockshutt Road, would be closed for six hours while officers investigated.

Meanwhile, another motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital after a crash just northeast of Port Dover.

Haldimand County OPP tweeted at 1:16 p.m. that they shut down Riverside Drive, between Rainham Road and East Quarter Line, while they investigated. Police said it was a single-vehicle collision. The motorcycle rider was transported to an out-of-town hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Another serious motorcycle collision happened just south of Hagersville. In a tweet, Haldimand County OPP said one motorcycle rider was transported by Ornge to an out-of-town hospital. They added that the rider had life-altering injuries. Cheapside Road was closed between Concession 9 and Concession 11 while police were on scene investigating.

As of 12 p.m., police estimated over 100,000 people were attending the Friday the 13th biker rally in Port Dover, with more expected to arrive throughout the day.

MORE: Bikers converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th

Provincial police also said they responded to other crashes in Port Dover involving motorcycles.

In a Twitter update, Const. Ed Sanchuck said no major injuries were reported in those incidents.

#OPP investigating #motorcycle crashes in #PortDover. Roadways are congested and backlogged. Expect major delays if YOU are attending #FridayThe13th! Please #DriveSafely and #PayAttention. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/hqZajtxynH

Major traffic delays have also been reported due to the rally.