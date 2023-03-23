iHeartRadio

Multiple people appear to be taken into custody in Barrie


A heavy police presence seen appearing to take multiple people into custody in the area of Golfdale and Coulter on Thurs. March 23, 2023 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

A heavy police presence was seen in Barrie Thursday evening outside a residence near Cundles Road.

CTV News cameras observed Barrie police officers appearing to bring multiple people into custody, removing them from a home in the area of Golfdale Rd. and Coulter St. around 8 p.m.

A CTV News cameraman appeared to hear flashbangs being used during the incident.

Police have not disclosed any details other than saying it is an isolated investigation. They say they will release more information as they are "in a position to do so."

