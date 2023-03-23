Multiple people appear to be taken into custody in Barrie

A heavy police presence was seen in Barrie Thursday evening outside a residence near Cundles Road.

CTV News cameras observed Barrie police officers appearing to bring multiple people into custody, removing them from a home in the area of Golfdale Rd. and Coulter St. around 8 p.m.

A CTV News cameraman appeared to hear flashbangs being used during the incident.

Police have not disclosed any details other than saying it is an isolated investigation. They say they will release more information as they are "in a position to do so."