Multiple people arrested on Bruce Avenue in Sudbury following police operation

Greater Sudbury Police said Friday afternoon that multiple people have been arrested during an operation on Bruce Avenue.

"Our emergency response unit has cleared the area," police tweeted.

"Scene will be held so that detectives can conduct search warrant of residence. An update will be provided at conclusion. No threat to public safety."

Original story:

Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Bruce Avenue in the city.

In a tweet Friday, police said they were executing a warrant in the area of 744 Bruce Ave.

"Area is contained by officers," police said. "No immediate threat to public, however community members are asked to avoid area while officers are on scene to allow officers to focus on execution of the warrant."

This story will be updated when more information is available.