Multiple people arrested, over $800K in cash, drugs seized: police

Guelph police say a loaded handgun and more than $860,000 in cash and drugs were seized after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking involving multiple police services in Ontario.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Hammer,” began in May of last year after officers received information about drugs being sold through a social media account.

“During a series of transactions continuing into early 2023, undercover officers purchased more than three kilograms of cocaine and significant amounts of MDMA and psilocybin,” Guelph police said in a news release.

According to police, search warrants were executed Tuesday at two addresses in Guelph and three in Toronto.

Officials said around 50 officers from multiple divisions – including Guelph Police Service, Brantford Police Service and Toronto Police Service – assisted in the search warrants executed Tuesday.

“During the searches, officers recovered more than two kilograms of suspected cocaine and large quantities of suspected psilocybin, MDMA, LSD tablets and Oxycodone pills,” police said. “Also recovered was more than $236,000 in cash and a loaded handgun.”

Guelph police said it believes this is the largest cash seizure in Guelph Police history.

"The tireless efforts of our investigative team have resulted in a significant disruption to the supply and distribution of illicit substances within the City of Guelph,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Saint of the Guelph Police Service drug enforcement unit.

Police said a 22-year-old Guelph man has been charged with 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

A 20-year-old Guelph man has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

A 28-year-old Toronto man is charged with eight counts of trafficking a controlled substance, four counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000 and several firearms offences.

A 25-year-old Toronto woman is charged with possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.