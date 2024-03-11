Multiple people displaced after early morning fire
Multiple people are displaced after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
The city says Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call just before 4 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports of a fire in a two-storey multi-family home in the 100 block of Hallet Street.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They tried to fight the blaze from inside the house, but were forced to exit due to “heavy fire conditions,” the city said.
Firefighters remain on scene to fully extinguish the fire. The city said the building sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.
No injuries have been reported and the city’s Emergency Social Services Team is helping the displaced residents find temporary accommodations.
The fire is under investigation.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shootingThe mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Ottawa Valley Farm Show highlights latest technology and techniques in Canadian farmingAs spring ushers in a new season, farmers across eastern Ontario and western Quebec are preparing to plant the crops crucial to our communities and country.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workersThe Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.